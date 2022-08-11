SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern.
The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
Some farmers were in attendance at the fair, and they explained food for their animals is causing concern.
According to a map from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, southern Missouri is the area with the most drought.
Frank Flaspohler is one farmer from Howard County, and he said the drought has decreased the amount of pasture he has.
"There won't be enough hay to feed everything through the winter," Flaspohler said. "I probably will have to call some cows and sell those, keep the really good ones to make sure I have enough hay to survive winter."
Right now, Flaspohler said he has 35 cows, but because of the lack of hay, he will have to sell around five to 10 of them.
He also said he needs around 200 large, round bales to get through the winter, but so far he only expects to get around 100 bales.
The drought is affecting the weight of the animals, Flospohler explained.
"The grass that's there is dried up. There's not a high quality of grass, so the cows aren't as fat as I would like for them to be," Flospohler said.
Nicole Wood is another cattle and horse owner, and she said the production rate of hay has decreased around 25% this year.
"And not just hay necessarily, you're also talking about pasture, and so without pasture, you need more hay," Wood said.
Wood said even though there hasn't been too much rain, every little bit helps.
