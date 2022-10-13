COLUMBIA - The proposed Tiger Connector energy line plans to bring new sources of power to central Missouri, but some farmers are working to stop the project from coming to fruition.
The new transmission line has become a point of contention for many mid-Missouri farmers and landowners. The project is the newest proposal as part of the Grain Belt Express run by Invenergy, a private energy company based in Chicago.
In a previous story with KOMU 8, Patrick Whitty, the senior vice president of Invenergy, said Grain Belt Express will allow for more midwestern communities to access cheaper and more reliable power.
"Grain Belt Express enables the ability to tap into some of the lowest cost energy sources in the entire United States of America," Whitty said.
The Tiger Connector would expand the reach of the Grain Belt Express in Missouri by bringing power from the main line in northern Missouri to the McCredie Substation in Callaway County, which would send that energy out to thousands more Missouri homes and businesses.
The project has reserved strong support from energy advocates and businesses across the impacted area, but many farmers who own property where the Tiger Connector is proposed to cross have concerns.
Marilyn Smith, a farmer in Callaway County since 1979, says the land is not Invenergy's to use.
"It's just an intrusion into our lives that I don't think the have the right to," Smith said.
Under eminent domain law, farmers are required to be compensated at least 150% of their property's market value. For Smith, however, it is not about the money.
"If you ask any farmer, they will tell you they can't pay me enough to put that line through my farm," Smith said.
Ray McCarty, the president and CEO of the Associated Industries of Missouri, is not so sure. He says that over 80% of landowners in the path of the Grain Belt Express have signed on to the project, and he hopes for the same for the new Tiger Connector.
"Some farmers are not necessarily going to want this going across their farms, but others are going to welcome the opportunity because they could make some additional money for the rights of way," McCarty said. "And also understand that it may help them get out of a jam if they’re able to get power from that source when otherwise they wouldn’t be able to."
McCarty says projects like the Grain Belt Express are necessities to several parts of the community.
"Electricity is an essential commodity," McCarty said. "We have to have it to run our farms, we have to have it to run our businesses, we have to have it in our homes."
Still, Smith says it is unfair for farmers to have their land used against their consent when they are the ones who have maintained the land for decades.
"They weren't here when we were bringing in the crops in the fall," Smith said. "They weren't here when my family was bringing in the cows and vaccinating them. They weren't here for planting."
She believes farmers have earned the right to manage their land as they see fit.
“We like to be able to look out at see this without any big power lines,” Smith said.
While the Missouri portion of the Grain Belt Express has already been approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, the Tiger Connector is still awaiting a final decision. Invenergy officially submitted the finalized plans and pathway for the transmission line to the MPSC last month.
If approved, Invenergy says construction could begin as early as 2024.