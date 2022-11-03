COLUMBIA - The College Roadshow made its stop at MU Thursday morning. The event brought several of Missouri's agricultural organizations and three experts into Columbia to discuss some of the biggest news for Missouri's agriculture industry.
Among the concerns are rising input prices and worsening drought conditions. As of Nov. 1, most of Missouri is experiencing drought with a small portion experiencing exceptional drought conditions.
Ben Brown is an agriculture economist at the University of Missouri and was one of The College Roadshow's speakers. He said drought conditions have hit the corn belt hard.
"Especially with the severe drought in the western part of the corn belt, that's created a shortage of corn [and] available corn supply," Brown said. "So feed costs for livestock producers have substantially increased."
With lower water levels, farmers who rely on the Mississippi River for transportation are having a harder time transporting their harvest efficiently.
"On the grain side, the low precipitation has created low water levels on the Mississippi River. That's backed up supplies, especially of corn, as we've prioritized soybeans," Brown said.
Brown said farmers with higher transportation costs are seeing prices fall as transportation costs increase.
Rail worker strikes are another looming fear with increased transportation costs. As water levels are lower, the reliance on railways is greater. Brown said rail unions are currently negotiating over worker conditions, health benefits, paid time off and higher pay.
"Our biggest concern right now is can we get through labor negotiations with all 12 of the rail union workers?" Brown said. "A rail strike was narrowly avoided in September, and a potential rail strike could happen as early as late November if union negotiations fail."
While Missouri has seen some more rain recently, Brown worries that a dry winter could have more consequences in the future.
"Crops are off the field, pastures are already gone. What is coming back is mostly weeds," Brown said. "Farmers are going through hay supplies, they're going through forage stocks."
However, drought is helping some farmers at the end of their harvest cycle.
Pat Stemme is the co-owner of Stemme and Stemme farms, and her farm has seen some benefits from the drought in the past month.
"We like it dry to get the crops out. It makes it much easier," Stemme said. "We don't tear up the fields, it's better on the equipment, it helps us dry the crops faster."
A couple months ago, the drought wasn't so convenient.
"In August, we were roughly two inches behind, and that did hurt things because we rely on those late August rains to fill out our soybean crop," Stemme said.
Stemme mentioned that dirt work, soy conservation and placing anhydrous ammonia fertilizer are all easier with dry weather, and farmers are taking advantage of it.
While her farm has not started transporting grain through the river yet, Stemme mentioned low levels would still effect her farm if they persist.
Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee will meet next Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. to discuss the state's drought status. The meeting will be open to the public and streamed on Webex.