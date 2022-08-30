JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
Invenergy PR representative Jack Cardetti said the company now plans on providing 25% more energy than before.
The new plans are expected to attract $7 billion in investment and will deliver 5,000 megawatts of power.
The state, specifically, will benefit from 2,500 megawatts of power which is equal to 2 nuclear power plants.
“Since purchasing Grain Belt Express back in 2019, we’ve heard from stakeholders across Missouri that want to see more of the line’s benefits delivered into the state,” said Shashank Sane, executive vice president and head of transmission at Invenergy.
“As families and businesses face rising costs and power grid operators warn about current and future regional reliability challenges, we are pleased to be seeking approvals that respond to calls for more local benefits and that will dramatically increase this state-of-the-art transmission infrastructure project’s delivery of real energy solutions to Missourians.”
Cardetti said that the commission has unanimously approved the project, but the amendments are awaiting approval.
Pat Stemme is a local farmer and is organizing the protest.
Pat and her husband David Stemme have owned their farm since 1976.
They grow corn and wheat crops and ship them to plants to be converted into ethanol and biodiesel.
She said she is confused about why Invenergy is adding power lines across farmland when locals have built relationships with other electric companies.
"We have wonderful electric service here through the cooperatives. And they're a non for profit. And we have excellent rates, and we get along well with them."
She said she is worried that energy rates going up because she says taxpayers are subsidizing the project.
"What I see wrong with [the lines using existing electricity] is that peak times is when our rates go up. And that's when they will be drawing off of us."
However, according to a statement by Invenergy, residents in Missouri are projected to save $4.6 billion of energy and capacity cost savings over a fifteen year period.
Stemme organized the Tuesday protest with the hopes to show the Public Service Commission members that farm owners are "not okay" with the project.
"I believe that if we don't stand up and we just roll over and let this happen, we're going to just keep losing our rights. And I've really learned a lot about how little protection landowners have out here."
She said she is expecting roughly 30 people to show on Tuesday to protest and hopes that PSC will be in house to observe.
After the protest, she said there are other plans to fight the Grain Belt Express as well, which include but are not limited to:
- Locating and obtaining signatures from landowners
- Turning in a list to PSC
- Filing for an intervene with PSC which is a type of appeal that allows citizens to sit at a table with members and ask them questions
The protest will run from 10:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. at 200 Madison Street in Jefferson City.