COLUMBIA - Most of Missouri has experienced drought conditions all summer, and the problem has extended into September. Many farmers are concerned about the growing of Johnson grass and their cattle grazing on the noxious weed.
Johnson grass has the potential to be a livestock killer because of two lethal issues: prussic acid poisoning and nitrate accumulation. Prussic acid and nitrates can build up in forages to levels dangerous to livestock during drought, according to the MU Extension.
The MU Extension says there have been cattle deaths this summer from the exposure. More than 70 adult cattle died in southwestern Missouri shortly after being released into a pasture with Johnson grass.
"We are seeing record feed prices at the same time. Farmers had to start feeding hay early starting last Fall and a lot of that was used up," Bailey said.
State Beef Nutrition Specialist Dr. Eric Bailey says with limited hay inventories, cows are having to graze in their pastures, which could lead cattle to come across Johnson grass.
Bailey encourages farmers to wait for the Johnson grass to grow a few feet.
"This prussic acid doesn't last forever, if they let the grass grow to about three or four feet, they won't have that problem," he said.
The MU Extension says prevention is likely the best way to address concerns about Johnson grass:
- Take soil samples before applying nitrogen to pastures. Excess nitrogen increases risk of both prussic poisoning and nitrate/nitrite poisoning.
- Wait to graze sorghum varieties until they reach a height of at least 24 inches.
- Do not turn hungry cattle into pasture with sorghum grasses. Fill them up on other grass or hay during the day before gradually introducing them to sorghum pastures. Don’t turn the entire herd onto a new pasture at once. Consider using test animals if you have not tested for nitrates or cyanogenic potential.
- Remove animals immediately from pastures when an animal is found dead. Consult your local veterinarian and extension specialists about the need for animal necropsies and forage testing.