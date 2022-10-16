PETTIS COUNTY — An accidental farming equipment fire destroyed one house and nearly 30 acres of farmland Friday.
According to a Facebook post from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement as it was being used. The operator was able to dismount and attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to wind conditions and dry vegetation, the fire spread quickly.
Anders said just as the fire began to engulf the occupied house, first responders were able to evacuate all residents safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire destroyed the house.
Fire crews managed to successfully contain the flames, "before more damage could be done," Anders said.
The family, which included a 73-year-old man and his 93-year-old mother, are receiving support from the Red Cross, Anders said. He hopes the community will band together to provide further support.
Pettis County Fire, West Central Fire and Lamonte Fire were the first to arrive on the scene and additional support was provided by Johnson County Fire and Sedalia Fire Department.