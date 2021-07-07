CALLAWAY - A Fulton man was killed after a car crash on July 6.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Darrell Fischer, 47, was driving eastbound on County Road 228, about 0.8 mile east of County Road 257 in Callaway County.
State Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatality crash yesterday on County Road 228, in Callaway County. A 47 year old man from Fulton, was pronounced on scene. Information related to the crash can be found at the link below.https://t.co/mu2VVMXWaO pic.twitter.com/ULAnYxYxnk— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 7, 2021
A John Deere Tractor, driven by a 16-year-old, was driving westbound and crossed into the roadway, then hit Fischer's vehicle head on. Fischer's vehicle was then pushed off the side of the road and into two mailboxes, the crash report said.
Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
The 16-year-old walked away with minor injuries, the crash report said.