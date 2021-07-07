CALLAWAY - A Fulton man was killed after a car crash on July 6.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Darrell Fischer, 47, was driving eastbound on County Road 228, about 0.8 mile east of County Road 257 in Callaway County. 

A John Deere Tractor, driven by a 16-year-old, was driving westbound and crossed into the roadway, then hit Fischer's vehicle head on. Fischer's vehicle was then pushed off the side of the road and into two mailboxes, the crash report said.

Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The 16-year-old walked away with minor injuries, the crash report said. 