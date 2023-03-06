COLUMBIA − One person died after a crash Monday afternoon in south Columbia.
Christian Tabak, public information officer for Columbia police, said one person died in the two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.
The intersection near West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Street was closed for over an hour while law enforcement investigated.
Westbound Nifong remains closed while crews clear the road.
HAPPENING NOW: West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Street are closed after a two-vehicle crash. Police are currently investigating the scene and directing traffic to take a different route. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/e4VxD9EGkq— Luca Vitale (@TheLucaVitale) March 6, 2023
The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. Monday.
KOMU 8 reporters at the scene saw a motorcycle on its side with major damage.
The driver of the SUV declined treatment from emergency medical services, according to Tabak.
BCJC Urgent: Motor Vehicle Collision W Nifong Blvd & Bethel St. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) March 6, 2023
KOMU 8 will update this story as information is released.