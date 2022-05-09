GASCONADE COUNTY — A woman died Saturday morning after a head-on crash on US-50 in Gasconade County.
Morgan K. Petschonek, 29, of Florissant, was driving east on US-50 when her car crossed the center line and struck another vehicle at 8:25 a.m. Saturday, according to an online crash report.
Barbara G. Weirich, 72, of Gerald, was in the passenger seat of the second vehicle at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m. by Gasconade County coroner Jeff Arnold.
The driver of the second vehicle, 77-year-old Gary E. Weirich, also from Gerald, was seriously injured. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.
Petschonek was moderately injured and taken via ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Washington. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
Barbara Weirich was taken to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.
This is the second fatal crash investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F in May.