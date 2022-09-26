OSAGE - A single-vehicle crash in Osage County Sunday night left one man dead.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Donald G. Mahaney was traveling westbound on Osage County Road 772. As Mahaney was riding a 2020 KTM Motorcycle, he went off the left side of the roadway. As he returned to the roadway, he slid and then traveled off the right side of the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle.
Mahaney was pronounced dead on the scene and was transported to Sassman Funeral Home in Belle, Missouri. Mahaney was not wearing a safety device at the time of the incident.
This is Troop F's 8th fatality for the month of September and the 56th fatality for 2022.