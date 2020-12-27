JEFFERSON CITY — A fatality motor vehicle crash closed eastbound US 50, near Taos overpass, in Jefferson City.
State troopers are asking people to avoid the area.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted around 8:45 p.m. that the crash was fatal.
State Troopers are currently working a fatality motor vehicle crash on eastbound US 50, near the Taos overpass, in Cole County. Please avoid the area and try to find an alternate route while the investigations continues.#ColeCounty pic.twitter.com/HO3uAKZzcc— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 28, 2020
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: The roadway is back open. MSHP Troop F tweeted that more information related to the crash will be released after the driver has been identified and next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story, check back to KOMU 8 for updates.