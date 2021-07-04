A motorcycle crash in Morgan County killed a 35-year-old man from Stover, Mo. on Saturday.
The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Missouri Route 52. Jeffery Smith was traveling eastbound on a 2003 Harley Davidson when a westbound 2016 Jeep Wrangler turned left in front of him. Smith collided with the other vehicle and was pronounced dead seven minutes later at 10:17 p.m..
Smith was transported to a funeral home directly from the scene.
This crash was Troop F of Missouri State Highway Patrol's first fatality of the month and 29th fatality of the year.