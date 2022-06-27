CHARITON COUNTY − Three people were killed and multiple people were injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Mendon on Monday afternoon.

Seven cars and two locomotives on an Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4 derailed around 12:43 p.m. while on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles.

More than 200 passengers and crew members were on board, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The train derailed after "striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon," according to an updated statement from Amtrak. MSHP aid the crossing, which is located on Porche Prairie Avenue, did not have any lights or electronic control devices.

During a press conference, Cpl. Justin Dunn of MSHP Troop B said three people were killed in the crash, two from the train and one from the dump truck involved. "Many" injuries were reported, but all injured and non-injured have been transferred from the scene.

MSHP Lt. Eric Brown said this is an active and ongoing investigation, which will remain well into Monday night and Tuesday.

"As we stress here, this the beginning of a lengthy investigation," he said. "We have a lot more information we are seeking and need to obtain."

A KOMU 8 reporter reported multiple medical helicopters and ambulances from Linn, Saline and Chariton counties at the scene.

MU Health Care confirmed it has received 16 patients, and Boone Health said it was anticipating 30 patients to arrive.

Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall said it has received six patients. A hospital spokesperson said the Saline County emergency management director is coordinating with the Marshall Ministerial Alliance to establish temporary housing for anyone in need.

PHOTOS: Four fatalities, injuries reported after Amtrak train derails in Mendon 0:54

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a 14-member team to the derailment. The team is expected to arrive Tuesday.

The NTSB is launching a 14 member go-team to investigate Monday’s Amtrak derailment near Mendon, Missouri. Chair Jennifer Homendy will serve as spokesperson on scene. Team expected to arrive tomorrow. Check Twitter @ntsb_newsroom for updates. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 27, 2022

Mike Spencer, a resident who lives in the area, said the trains come through at a "very rapid speed."

"Amtrak comes through anywhere from 75 to a 100 miles per hour," Spencer said. "So, it doesn't give you much time to cross. If you make a mistake, this has got the potential of happening just like it happened."

A passenger on the train tweeted that they were bussed to Northwestern High School for medical care.

So thankful for the people here, safely at the Northwestern high school near Mendon. This town pulled together to help everyone pic.twitter.com/RYAVvQRlPm — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

Local authorities are assisting with passengers. Amtrak said it has activated its incident response team and sent emergency personnel to the scene.

Gov. Mike Parson tweeted and said multiple state agencies were responding to the scene.

We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 27, 2022

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt also sent out tweets, acknowledging the incident.

We are closely watching this emergency situation as it develops and stand ready to help however we can https://t.co/1sgmA8vy16 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 27, 2022

Terrible news of a train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. We are thinking of all those affected and grateful for our first responders. Ready to assist with any federal resources that may be needed. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 27, 2022

Amtrak established a hotline, 800-523-9101, for those with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard at the train.