COLUMBIA - Every vote for the Glasgow Board of Aldermen election has been counted. With 100% unofficial results from the Howard County Clerk, every name was a write-in, and over 30 names were written in between the 3 districts.
However, every candidate who received the most votes was disqualified by the Missouri Ethics Commission before the votes were even counted. So, who won? That's something that the City of Glasgow and the candidates still don't know.
KOMU originally covered the Glasgow aldermen race in mid-March, when candidates who planned to run were disqualified by the state ethics commission for failing to file financial statements of intent by the designated deadline.
North Ward incumbent Susan Freese and Central Ward incumbent Renna Bean both said that the filing dilemma was a result of the candidates filing on-paper and a delay in processing somewhere between providing the papers to the city and getting them through the county and to the state.
Despite requests by the city to allow the candidates to remain on the ballot, the ethics commission and secretary of state declared all the original candidates disqualified, which has turned this election into what Bean described as a "confusing mess."
"It's been really difficult because it's hard to tell people what's going on with the election, how it came to this point, and what people needed to do before they voted," Bean said. "So many people had questions, I've been stopped in the middle of the street and asked questions."
Bean, who originally planned to run but was disqualified, received the most write-in votes in the Central Ward, with four. Jenna Lee received the second most votes with three, and she is an eligible candidate.
Bean, after complete election results, does not know if she will retain her seat as an alderman.
"Even though I've won the most votes in my ward, I'm still not sure whether I can be appointed from being disqualified or if there's a way around all this," Bean said. "I'm just not positive."
Glasgow city administrators aren't positive either. They say they have been working with attorneys and the state ethics commission to determine how to move forward. What is certain is that the current board of alderman will have the chance to approve or deny any new alderman.
City administrators said they still don't know if every qualified candidate, which would include every write-in vote that did not receive the most votes, would have to be voted on by the council before the disqualified candidates could, which Freese told KOMU in March could be the case.
Bean, Freese, and North Ward candidate Aaron Gouge, who all won, are all incumbents and currently are alderman. They will have the ability to vote for approval for candidates in every ward except their own.
Bean said she believes the current board will vote to appoint the candidates who received the most votes, even if they are disqualified.
"You don't want somebody on council that doesn't know what's going on, isn't involved," she said. "You want someone on there that has some background possibly in finance or city government or something like that."
"I really do believe that they will appoint those that are most interested and most qualified," Bean said, adding that she believes those are the people that won the most votes.
Bean also expressed that she wished that all 30+ names that were written in would show up to regular council meetings.
The Glasgow Board of Alderman next meets on Monday, April 17th, which is when the new alderman are set to be appointed.