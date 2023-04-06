Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...In Illinois, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties. In Missouri, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Montgomery MO, and Pike MO Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&