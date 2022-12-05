COLUMBIA - The father of an infant whose remains were found in a tire in 2019 appeared virtually in court Monday morning.
Staffone Fountain is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.
The child’s remains were found inside a backpack, inside a tire near McKnight Tire, in August 2019. Police said they believe she was less than 6 months old when she died.
Columbia Police Department Chief Geoff Jones said the homicide allegedly took place at a Columbia hotel. While her remains were found in 2019, Chief Jones said the baby's remains had been inside the tire since 2017.
According to court documents, Fountain was with the child as the mother slept. The two adults attempted to perform CPR without success, and the child was eventually put in a book bag and taken to the local tire outlet.
Fountain appeared virtually for his arraignment from the Boone County Jail. Assistant prosecuting attorney Susan Boresi said she is waiting for a medical examiner’s report before Judge Kevin Crane can set a trial date for Fountain.
Boresi said she hopes to have access to that medicolegal report by the beginning of next year. Judge Crane said this arraignment was the first time he had heard of such a report.
“They didn’t do that back in my day,” Judge Crane said.
Judge Crane set the next status hearing for the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2023. He said he plans to set a trial date at that hearing.
“I’m probably going to be thinking long and hard about setting [the trial date] next time,” Judge Crane said. “So I hope those reports are done.”
He is being held in Boone County Jail without bond.
The baby's mother, Lavosha Daniels, 30, is charged with abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child. At her last hearing, Judge Crane denied bond a second time. Daniels said she would testify against Fountain and work with prosecutors, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
KOMU 8 reached out to the Boone County prosecuting attorney’s office for comment, but they did not want to comment on this active case.