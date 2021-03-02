HOWARD COUNTY- A father has been charged after the accidental shooting of his 15-year-old son.
Eddie Martin Valencia is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 20, around 9 p.m. A press release from Fayette Police said the incident happened in the boy's home and involved a member of his family.
According to court documents, Valencia allegedly and "recklessly caused the death of the victim by intentionally pulling the trigger of a firearm inside the defendant's residence without making sure the firearm was not loaded." The bullet hit the 15-year-old boy in the head and caused his death.
Valencia is currently being held in the Howard County Jail and no bond has been set.