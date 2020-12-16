Father of Sedalia woman shot and killed by deputy speaks out

SEDALIA — John Fizer, Hannah Fizer's father, hopes to bring change to Pettis County to make sure his daughter’s death was not in vain.
“Instead of just, you know, being bitter and pushing it away, I want it—body cams and whatever else I can get in her name,” Fizer said.
A Pettis County deputy shot and killed 25-year-old Hannah Fizer on June 13. The deputy was not wearing a body camera because the county’s camera system broke down three years prior. The Sheriff’s Office did not prioritize funding for the system, and thus the department operated without cameras—including during Hannah’s stop.
The incident started out as a traffic stop. Fizer said his daughter was running late for work at an Eagle Stop in Sedalia and was under pressure to be on time since she was being considered for a managerial position.
“I don't care if she was mad because she was late for work run—or what she was saying,” Fizer said. “But I don't believe she ever said she had a gun.”
The deputy said in an interview with Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators that Hannah did not provide identification and was non-compliant during the stop. The situation escalated, and the deputy said Hannah bent forward twice in her vehicle. The second time, he said she claimed to have a gun.
"I went to the left and I hear she says that she's going to shoot me. And at that time, I did what any reasonable police officer would do in that circumstance and I shot," the deputy said in MSHP’s report.
The deputy shot Hannah five times, killing her.
“Even one would have been uncalled for but five. It's just, it's just, I can't even wrap my head around that,” Fizer said. “That's beyond qualified immunity. I mean, that to me, that needs to change.”
MSHP received a search warrant to look for weapons in Hannah's car. Investigators did not find a gun.
The whole incident is captured on surveillance video from a local business, Lemaire's Cajun Catfish and Seafood House. There is no audio.
“I catch myself thinking all the time... I hope the first bullet took her life,” Fizer said.
Following MSHP’s investigation, a special prosecutor said there was sufficient evidence for a jury to likely find the officer was justified in his use of deadly force. However, the special prosecutor did note this decision was made more difficult by the lack of body cameras.
Under Sheriff Kevin Bond, the deputy returned to the force and is still working as of early December.
“The evidence was still able to be brought out,” Bond said.
However, the fact the deputy returned to service doesn’t sit right with Fizer. In fact, it’s a large part of the reason he is moving away from Sedalia.
“Putting him right back to work like nothing ever happened just because he didn't get a conviction, you know, those things eat at me,” Fizer said. “And that's, I believe the reason why he's (Sheriff Bond) not going to be our Sheriff.”
Bond was sheriff of Pettis County for 16 years. In November, he was unseated by incoming Sheriff Brad Anders, who takes office in January. Anders attended Hannah’s celebration of life.
“As far as he [Anders] knew he was walking up on a mob of cop haters,” Fizer said. “You know, but he came out, and I have a lot of respect for him for that.”
Fizer is thankful for change in leadership. He said he supports law enforcement—but not Bond and the deputy who killed his daughter. It was a source of relief after the election, he said.
Another source of healing for Fizer has come from the reinstatement of body cameras in November. The county commission funded the reinstatement of a new body camera system, purchasing 23 new body cameras. Each deputy on shift wears one.
“I hated it had to be at the expensive of my daughter, but you know, I'm glad they do have them,” Fizer said. “I don't want this to happen to anybody else. This can't be in vain. There has to be something; it has to help somebody or something.”
Fizer said he has a good group of attorneys behind to move forward with some ideas to change in the county. However, he is unsure what those ideas are quite yet.
“It's my only daughter,” he said. “My only child. I’ll never have any grandbabies.”
To always remember Hannah, he keeps photos of her on his bedside table and in his truck. He also has a white Christmas tree in his living room; it’s Hannah’s tree.