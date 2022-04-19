HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of his 15-year-old son.
On Feb. 20, 2021, Eddie Martin Valencia called police to report that he had accidentally shot his son. Valencia told police he was checking his gun and dry-fired the gun when it went off. Dry firing is pulling the trigger with no ammunition in the chamber.
Officers arrived to find the son dead. Valencia told police he had not been drinking at the time, and that he mistakenly believed his son had left the room before he dry-fired the rifle.
Valencia will be sentenced in June.