COLUMBIA- After nine months of preparation, the Alzheimers Association hosted the Columbia Walk to End Alzheimers.
Two weeks ago, the Columbia community was sitting at $117,722 in donations. Today, the total number of donations raised is $168,878, 13% over the initial goal of $150,000.
"We hope by the end of today that we'll have reached the $190,000 mark, which will be $33,000 over what our goal was," co-chair David Nivens said. "This community continues to step up when there is a need."
The funds raised will support local education classes, care consultations with social workers and support groups, and help with treatments.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe attended the walk in support of her mother, who started seeing signs of early set memory loss in 2016, which then evolved into dementia.
"I'm thankful we have the Alzheimers Association because they have resources that can help us, in addition to our other health care systems," Buffaloe said.
The Alzheimers Association Greater Missouri Chapter serves 86 counties in Missouri and 10 in Illinois. With 18 walks in Missouri and 3 in Illinois.
According to the Board Chair for the Greater Missouri Chapter, John Beuerlein, Missouri ranks as one of the top states for research for Alzheimer's
"We are one of the top three locations for investments by the National Insitute of Health," Beuerlein said.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimers Association. In Missouri alone, more than 120,000 people live with the disease and 194,000 caregivers.
To receive more information about the organization, visit their website here.