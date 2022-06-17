Fayette community celebrates Juneteenth 22nd annual festival with 'A Celebration of Community'

FAYETTE - Since the start of the 21st century, the Fayette Juneteenth Celebration has been celebrating freedom.
It banded together the Fayette community to commemorate the ending of slavery and the freedom of all African Americans in 1865.
The Fayette 2022 Juneteenth Celebration, "A Celebration of Community," will be its 22nd anniversary.
On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were notified by Gordon Granger, a Union general, that they were deemed freed after Confederate general, Robert E. Lee surrendered, and the Civil War had ended, according to the New York Times.
Granger's announcement pushed along the Emancipation Proclamation -- which officially ended slavery -- nearly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the historical document on Jan. 1, 1863.
"A Celebration of Community," hosted a Gospel Fest and Games for Youth competition Friday on the Howard County Courthouse lawn on East Morrison Street.
Festival coordinator Tim Jackman, a Fayette native, sat on a board of three organizers who partnered with 5 sponsors to make this year's event possible with funding and other support. The sponsors include Fayette Together, Howard County Health and Wellness Council, Central MO Clergy Coalition, Fayette Rotary Club and St. Paul UMC.
The four core values of Fayette's Juneteenth Celebration follow:
Welcome all people
Strive to break down barriers
Restore relationships
Build people up
Jackman commented on the importance of understanding the historical context of Juneteenth to be able to appreciate the celebration.
He said it's essential that all Americans take ownership of celebrating everyone's freedom.
On the event's Facebook page, a banner shown on the digital flyer reads, “Free-ish since 1865.”
Jackman said, “I think the word freeish means we need to celebrate our freedom and recognize that a lot of people fought and died. And not just people of color, people from all different walks of life.”
Jackman said that Juneteenth and Fourth of July are synonymous with each other, however, Juneteenth represents when all people in America were free.
People participating in the celebration Friday could listen to Gospel and Soul music, as well as games like inflatable basketball trick shots for the kids.
There was also an opportunity for participants to donate towards a scholarship fundraiser for Black students in Fayette. One woman working with the donations committee said students must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be eligible to qualify.
Jackman said the rest of the country is behind when celebrating African Americans' freedom in unison, as a community.
"This nation is in a terminal state," Jackman said when he spoke about how inclusive America is.
He anticipates 600-800 people will join the celebration this weekend, which began at Paige-Liberty Park on Thursday and concludes Sunday, on the courthouse lawn.
There will be a fireworks show at Paige-Liberty Park on Saturday at 9 p.m. and a community worship service at the Howard County Courthouse Lawn on Sunday at 10 a.m.
For more Juneteenth celebrations happening in mid-Missouri, click here.