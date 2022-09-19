BOONE COUNTY - A Fayette man was killed after a crash in Boone County Friday night.
Alexander Mears, 23, was found unresponsive after being ejected from a vehicle during the crash. Deputies and emergency medical personnel said they provided aid to Mears, however, they were unable to revive him.
Deputies were dispatched around 9:06 p.m. to investigate the crash on North Wagon Trail Road near East Dash Street, according to a Facebook post by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple 911 calls reported a vehicle overturned at this location to Boone County Joint Communications.
An adult female was also found at the scene. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation found Mears was driving a Ford Explorer northbound on North Wagon Trail Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the sheriff's office. The Ford crossed the center line, left the edge of the roadway, overturned, and came to rest on its top in the road.
After coming to rest on Wagon Trail Road, the female passenger who was wearing a seatbelt, climbed from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.