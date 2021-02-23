FAYETTE- Fayette Police announced a 15-year-old male died after being shot around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police, the incident happened in his home and involved a member of his family.
The incident is under investigation, and police have not released any other information.
Jill Wiseman, Superintendent of Fayette R-III, issued a statement to KOMU 8 News and confirmed the teenager was a student at the district.
She also that that grief counselors will be at the school for the remainder of the week.
This is a developing story and KOMU 8 is working to get more details.