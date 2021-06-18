FAYETTE - Fayette will host events Friday through Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. While the day just became a federal holiday Thursday, Fayette has been celebrating it for 21 years.
The holiday celebrates the freeing of the last slaves in Texas in 1865. While the official date falls on June 19, it will be observed Friday.
Juneteenth is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Co-coordinator of the event Tim Jackman says it's been past time for the holiday to be recognized in Fayette.
"Let's face it, it's kind of unfortunate that its taken this long, quite honestly. Certainly African Americans see Juneteenth much like what we as a country celebrate the Fourth of July," Jackman explained.
The 21-year running event has been all about bringing the community together.
"Our theme is 'In the together' that just underscores what we're really trying to encourage all people in this community to do. Which is come together in a time of need. Let's support one another, let's encourage one another. Let's try to make this comment a much more progressive place," Jackman said.
If you're interested in celebrating the holiday in Fayette, the festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Howard County Courtyard Square. They also run most of the day Saturday, with fireworks ending the day at 9 p.m. More information about this weekend's events in Fayette can be found here.
There will be more events taking place around mid-Missouri to celebrate the holiday.