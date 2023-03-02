FAYETTE − A boil water order that's been ongoing for nearly a week in Fayette is expected to last until next week, a city administration spokesperson told KOMU 8 News Thursday.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued the order for customers of the Fayette public water system on Feb. 24, after the department found feathers in the overflow pipe screen of the Park tower.
The city of Fayette says it will take up to three days to clean each water tower.
Once the inside is sanitized, the city will fill the tower. Samples of bacteria will then be collected and tested for coliform bacteria at the DNR. Samples must return as negative. If not, the disinfection and sampling process will be repeated until all samples are negative.
Once the Givens tower is operational, the Park water tower will go under the same sanitization and sampling process.