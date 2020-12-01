BOONE COUNTY- The Columbia Police Department arrested one suspect Tuesday afternoon after the Boone County Sheriff's Department and local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Task Force attempted to pull over a vehicle as a part of a FBI investigation.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department and ATF Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle near the Midway Travel Plaza Tuesday morning. The driver refused to stop, which led to a short pursuit ending at a residence on Trails West Drive.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department and the ATF responded to the residence to assist.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department's and Columbia Police Department's SWAT teams carried out the search warrant.
Happening now: Major police presence in a neighborhood at the intersection of Highway 40 and Trails West Avenue @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vSmtSvdDsQ— Zoë Goss (@zoekgoss) December 1, 2020
This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.