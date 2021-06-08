COLUMBIA- On Monday the Food and Drug Administration approved the first new medication for Alzheimer's disease since 2003.
The news of the drug's approval has given many people hope.
"We're excited. We give help for people facing the disease today and we give hope for tomorrow and now they're coming together, said Stacy Tew-Lovasz, President of the Greater Missouri Chapter of Alzheimer's Association.
The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research.
It provides help for people facing the disease today through accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
The drug is manufactured by Biogen and goes by the brand name Aduhelm.
Aduhelm is the first approved medicine that doesn't just address symptoms of dementia but the disease process of Alzheimers.
"All of the other drugs that are out there are symptomatic relief they don't slow the progression of the disease," said Tew-Lovasz.
Tew-Lovasz said the new drug will give families and the people who have been diagnosed more time.
"More time to live their lives, more time to be independent and be apart of making decisions.. more time to hold on to memories," said Tew-Lovasz.
Tew-Lovasz encourages families to talk to their health care provider first before making any decisions.
"As with any drug it's not for everybody. There's very specific things," said Tew-Lovasz.
Tew-Lovasz said the new drug is specifically for patients at the early stages of Alzheimer's disease not when it is fully progressed.
Aduhelm was approved using the accelerated approval pathway.
This regulation allows drugs for serious conditions that fill an unmet medical need to be approved based on a surrogate endpoint.
Biogen will need to undergo a clinical try in order to keep Aduhelm on the market.
If the study fails, the FDA has the authority to rescind its approval.
Alzheimer disease affects 6.2 million Americans.