COLUMBIA − The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for adults 60 years old or older on Wednesday. The vaccine, called Arexvy, is the first approved vaccine for RSV in the United States.
RSV is a highly-contagious virus that causes infections of the lungs and breathing passages in individuals of all ages, according to a press release from the FDA.
RSV significantly impacted Missouri this past winter. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a notice in November that respiratory viruses were on the rise and even offered free testing events.
Dr. Mitchell Goldman, a professor of infectious disease at MU, says it's taken more than 50 years to develop a safe and effective vaccine for RSV.
"We all know here in central Missouri and across the country there was quite an impact this last winter season of RSV leading to hospitalizations in children, along with COVID and influenza at that time," Goldman said.
RSV is a common cause of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in older adults, which affects the lungs and can cause life-threatening pneumonia and bronchiolitis. The vaccine aims to prevent LRTD in people ages 60 and older.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV leads to approximately 60,000 to 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths among adults 65 years and older in the U.S.
Even though this new vaccine was approved, Goldman said it's also important to develop vaccines for children. He said MU Health Care saw a large number of children infected with RSV at the end of 2022.
"At the present time there are vaccines being developed for children as well," Goldman said.
He says children who are younger than 6 months are at higher risk for severe outcomes.
"What will probably happen in the future is that these vaccines, if FDA approved [vaccines] for children and adults, [it] will be combined with other seasonal vaccines like influenza vaccines, to reduce the number of shots that people will have to get," Goldman said.
The vaccine has been shown to reduce any symptomatic lower respiratory infection by 83% and and severe infections by 94%, according to Goldman.
"So while someone may still get infected it's more likely to be a mild infection that doesn't result in a high risk for significant harm," Goldman said.
For more information on the study behind the vaccine, visit FDA's website.