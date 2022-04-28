COLUMBIA − The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced product standards to prohibit menthol and other flavors in smoke products on Thursday.
The leading cause of preventable death in the United States is from tobacco product use.
In FDA's media call for proposed rules on menthol and flavors, Robert M. Califf, M.D., FDA commissioner, discussed this issue.
"Each year 480,000 lives are lost prematurely from smoking attributable disease,"Califf said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Worldwide tobacco use causes more than 7 million deaths per year. If the pattern of smoking all over the globe doesn't change, more than 8 million people a year will die from diseases related to tobacco use by 2030.
- Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure. This is about one in five deaths annually, or 1,300 deaths every day.
- On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers.
- If smoking continues at the current rate among U.S. youth, 5.6 million of today's Americans younger than 18 years of age are expected to die prematurely from the smoking-related illness. This represents about one in every 13 Americans aged 17 years or younger who are alive today.
Some believe this proposition will do more harm than good.
"I think it would honestly lead people into maybe smoking real tobacco products instead of keeping them off of them," Luke Smith, a customer at a Columbia gas station said. "I think menthol vapes were probably a very strong aid to help people get off of cigarettes and I think it's a bad idea to take them off the market."
Menthol is a flavor additive that's minty and reduces the irritation and harshness of smoking. This flavor, along with various other flavors, make it more appealing to youth.
"I'm highly motivated for the FDA to help reduce the devastating personal toll caused by these products," Califf said.
An FDA ban on menthol and flavored cigars won't go into effect right away.
The next step will be a comment period, and the agency will take time to review the comments before a rule becomes finalized. The FDA said it can't speculate on when that might happen. Public health experts believe that tobacco companies will also try to stop the ban by suing the agency.