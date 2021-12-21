COLUMBIA − President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government has purchased 500 million free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.
This comes after the CDC announced the omicron variant now accounts for 73.2% of new cases for the week ending Dec. 18, while the delta variant made up 26.6%. The week prior, omicron was estimated at only 12.6% of new cases.
Despite at-home tests becoming available, standard PCR test sites around Columbia have remained busy as a result of more people getting tested before traveling for the holidays.
Dr. Christopher Sampson, an emergency physician at MU Health Care, said the number of COVID-19 tests has increased at PCR sites, with an average of 546 tests recorded per day in December as opposed to 430 tests per day in November.
Some days MU Health Care even reaches above 700 tests taken, Sampson said.
"The ability to do home antigen testing really helps out because that enables you in your home to have to do a test that you would normally have to go to urgent care or go to a hospital, or some other type of clinic to obtain," Sampson said.
Positive COVID tests across the nation have risen since Thanksgiving week, according to John Hopkins University data. On Nov. 22, the national 7-day positivity rate was 6%. On Dec. 20, the national 7-day positivity rate was 8%.
Positive case and testing trends are similar in Missouri. On Nov. 22, the 7-day positivity rate was 9.4%. On Dec. 20, Missouri's 7-day positivity rate was 13.3%.
The Monday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29) saw 54,699 tests taken in Missouri, the highest number of tests taken since November 2020.
Sampson said he expects similar testing numbers this holiday season.
"I would suspect given the high transmissibility of omicron, people traveling and having increased gatherings over the next few weeks, we will probably see an increased demand in testing," Sampson said.
The federal government's tests are expected to arrive in January. In the meantime, COVID testing is available around Columbia and other mid-Missouri locations.
- MU Health Care testing site: 2003 W Broadway, Suite 100. Walk-ins welcome daily 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Walgreens: 1000 Club Village Dr. By appointment only
- NextCare Urgent Care: 202 E Nifong Blvd. Walk-ins welcome daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Columbia Urgent Care: 619 N Providence Road. Walk-ins welcome Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hy-Vee: 25 Conley Rd. By appointment only
- Hy-Vee: 405 E Nifong Blvd. By appointment only
- Hy-Vee: 3100 W Broadway. By appointment only