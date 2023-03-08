COLUMBIA — Columbia will use $1.4 million in grants for studies related to improving road safety, the city announced Tuesday.
Columbia was one of 473 communities nationwide to receive the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant.
The city applied for the grant back in September of 2022.
Richard Stone, operations manager of Columbia Public Works, says there were six engineer-related factors they identified that would help reduce most crashes, including pedestrian facilities, safer crossing location, lighting, visibility and marking.
"Crash rates have gone down a little bit, our fatality rates have gone down over the last several years," he said. "We want to continue to get to that zero number, but that's going to take everybody's effort."
He is referring to Vision Zero, a transportation policy goal to achieve zero traffic deaths or serious injuries on Columbia's roadways.
Tim Harlan, a resident of Columbia since 1971, says just Tuesday he saw an incident where a car pulled in front of a motorcycle and almost hit it, despite the motorist having the right of way at the intersection.
"It happens frequently," Harlan said. "Drivers need to try to remember motorcycles are on the road. It just takes one time of not paying enough attention."
The city says the projects the SS4A grant will help fund a highway safety, manual-based analysis of current Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization projects; a High-Injury Network analysis update; a review of Columbia's Complete Streets policy; a study of leading pedestrian intervals; a transit route study; and the creation of a pedestrian level of comfort map.
The city says it will take a couple of months for the grant to be fully awarded, but it says it will be pursuing the initiatives in the next five years.