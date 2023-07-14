OSAGE BEACH − Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived in Osage Beach Friday morning to investigate Thursday's plane crash that killed two people and injured another.
Three people took off in a Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft just before noon Thursday from the Grand Glaize Airport. A witness said they saw the plane take off and apparently crash shortly after. The plane was located in a wooded area southeast of 1252 Route KK, near U.S. Highway 54.
Police later identified the victims as Hayden Ritchhart, 22, of Carrollton, and Evan Vandiver, 19, of Richmond. Gary Vandiver, 54, also of Richmond, remains in serious condition at University Hospital in Columbia, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Investigators believe Ritchhart was flying the plane.
A spokesperson for the NTSB said the investigator will document the crash site and plane and gather witness statements and any surveillance video, as well as flight tracks or radar data.
The wreckage will eventually be recovered and removed to an offsite facility for further investigation.
A preliminary report will be available in two to three weeks, and the final report will be available in 12 to 24 months, the spokesperson said.
