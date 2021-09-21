JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was convicted by a federal trial jury on Monday of illegally possessing a firearm.
Jeremiah Ezekiel Brown, 36, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Brown was arrested by a Columbia police detective during a traffic stop on Nov. 24, 2020.
During a search, the detective found a loaded handgun in Brown's waistband.
The search also found 37 grams of marijuana, 10 marijuana edibles, 14 doses of LSD, .5 grams of cocaine, an additional empty handgun and a pair of brass knuckles in Brown's car, according to a news release.
It is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Brown had prior felony convictions for possession of stolen things, possession of a controlled substance, robbery, receiving stolen property and attempted delivery of a controlled substance into a prison.
Brown is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.
A sentence hearing will be scheduled after the completion of an investigation by the United State Probation Office.