KINGDOM CITY — The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, also called the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, offers aid to disadvantaged farmers across the nation.
The Farm Bureau, which is a volunteer-based organization led by farmers and ranchers, reports the American Rescue Plan Act appropriates "an estimated $10.4 billion for programs designed to strengthen the agricultural and food supply chain."
Of the $10.4 billion, an estimated $4 billion will be released as direct payments to socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers with outstanding debt, according to the Farm Bureau.
The actual relief package language says socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers can get paid up to 120% of their outstanding indebtedness as of Jan. 1, 2021. This is to pay off various farm loans, which are administered by the Farm Service Agency.
As defined by the USDA, a socially disadvantaged farmer or rancher is "a farmer or rancher who has been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudices because of their identity as a member of a group without regard to their individual qualities... Those groups include African Americans, American Indians or Alaskan natives, Hispanics, and Asians or Pacific Islanders."
The Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri Executive Director Mike Powell said the financial help coming to local farmers is a necessary step.
"It's stopping the bleeding," Powell said. "You're providing relief to vulnerable farmers who are at higher risk than virtually any other group in the agricultural community for land loss."
Powell believes the relief will help minority farmers keep their land and pay-off debts. Historically, he pointed out farmers of color have faced severe barriers to first owning land, and then eventually keeping the land.
But while this relief helps farmers of color keep land, it does not help get into the agricultural industry.
"Because these funds are loan forgiveness, in order to access this program, you have to already own land," Powell said. "So to me, this is more about stabilizing existing operations than it is about providing access."
KOMU 8 News previous reporting shows the lack of farmers of color in mid-Missouri. The 2017 Census of Agriculture showed of 2,022 total producers in Boone County, 1,994 producers were white. There were no recorded Black or African American producers.
KOMU 8 News also reached out to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, but they were unable to provide specifics about how the relief package will assist local farmers at this time.