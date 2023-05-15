ST. LOUIS − The federal trial for an Audrain County man charged with production and receipt of child pornography began Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.
William Dahl, 38, faces three federal counts of production of child pornography and three counts of receipt of child pornography.
The bench trial, led by Judge John Ross, is scheduled to last three days, according to online records. Dahl is represented by public defenders.
Jennifer Huddleston, a Barnhart woman accused of sending sexually explicit photos of a child to Dahl, is also a defendant in the federal case.
According to online records, Huddleston pleaded guilty on May 10 to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement. She faces at least 15 years in prison, though the parties have recommended 17.5 years.
Dahl also faces 24 felonies and two misdemeanors in six state cases. Charges include rape, sodomy, kidnapping and child molestation, among others. Huddleston is also charged with five child sex crimes in Missouri.
Over the last two decades, Dahl has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims, including at least two underage victims.
Dahl and Huddleston remain in federal custody through the trial.