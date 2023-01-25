COLUMBIA — Just two months after performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Marching Mizzou announced Tuesday night it has been invited to perform in the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.
The band will also compete in the 2024 International Band Championship in Limerick, Ireland.
Marching Mizzou previously traveled to Ireland in 2012 and 2016, but missed their opportunity back in 2020 when it was postponed and then ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.
Dr. Amy Knopps, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands, said after the postponement, she made a promise that those members would have the opportunity again to travel for the experience in 2024.
Now Band 138 of Marching Mizzou will represent the university in Dublin next year.
The band found out about the trip at rehearsal Tuesday night. Lacy Schoneboon, a junior clarinet player for the band, says even though she had her suspicions before the announcement, it was still a happy moment.
"They all kind of knew it was coming based off of like, her green shirt that she was wearing," she said. "But everyone was really excited and just estatic."
The trip is offered to the members of the band through a study abroad program, so the students will have to pay for their trip but can apply for financial aid. The trip in 2020 was estimated to cost around $3,000, but with inflation the band expects it will be more next year.
Olin Guillotte, a freshman on the drumline, said he's not worried about the financials.
"I'm thinking now that I have my classes more figured out, I have a job as well compared to last semester, so I should be able to save up money working through there and also applying to financial aid," he said.
Knopp says she looks forward to the experience students will get from the trip.
"You know, for some they've never been outside the United States," she said. "So here's an opportunity for them to travel again, internationally to see a beautiful country and culture and share our gift of music and our program with that audience."
The band says they look forward to returning the "Emerald Isle" next year to represent the university, the University of Missouri School of Music, and the United States.
The parade will be held on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2024. Additional details on the parade can be found here.