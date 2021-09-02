WASHINGTON- FEMA announced Wednesday that federal assistance funds were approved for 21 counties in Missouri.
Funds will be given to the state for state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornados and flooding from June 24 through July 1. State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has begun efforts with the federal government to expand the period to include June 19 through 23 to maximize financial assistance.
Gov. Mike Parson's office requested the funds in August. It includes $10 million in qualifying disaster-related expenses that were identified from damage estimates.
Federal funding is available for both state and local governments, as well as certain non-profits.
"FEMA’s approval of our request means millions of dollars in federal and state reimbursements will now go to hard-hit communities in 21 Missouri counties,” Gov. Parson said in a news release. “We appreciate the hard work of our local emergency managers and officials to assess the damage and tally expenses to meet the initial federal reporting requirements. Their communities and taxpayers will now benefit from their efforts.”
The following counties are eligible for the funding:
- Andrew
- Audrain
- Boone
- Buchanan
- Caldwell
- Callaway
- Carroll
- Chariton
- Clinton
- Cooper
- Daviess
- Grundy
- Holt
- Howard
- Lincoln
- Livingston
- Moniteau
- Montgomery
- Ralls
- Ray
- Saline