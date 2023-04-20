COLUMBIA - The Future Farmers of America (FFA) are confident in their future career, despite lower projected revenue numbers for 2023.
"I'm not really worried about the future of farming," Chadwick High School senior and FFA member Mathurin Aldrich said.
The University of Missouri hosted the Missouri state FFA convention on Thursday. Volunteer Eric Roller said 9,000 students from around the state are expected to compete in various events throughout the weekend.
This comes after recent reports that this next year will see the industry return to early 2010s averages.
According to the University of Missouri's Rural & Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center's Spring 2023 report, Missouri farming saw record-high revenue in 2022. This was caused by a higher demand and lower supply of crops due to unfavorable weather conditions. If the weather allows crop yields to return to normal levels, the center expects all crop prices to fall, decreasing revenue.
"2023 net farm income in Missouri is projected to decrease $546 million and return to a level on par with the 2011-14 average," the center said in its report. "Crop and livestock receipts decline $832 million; increased production expenses compound the impact of lower receipts."
The increased production costs of being a farmer is something Aldrich has noticed.
"I believe it's a lot more expensive to be a farmer now than it used to be," Aldrich said. "Because of the new technology we have now, it can be more pricey."
Despite this, Aldrich and the majority of his friends still want to be farmers. He sees this new technology as an opportunity.
"90% of my friends want to be farmers, there's very few who don't," Aldrich said. "Yes, there are a lot of robots now that can do our jobs for us, which hurts farmers, but you also have to have people to now run those robots. So it's kind of like one door closes, another opens."
Denise Dent's daughter has been in FFA for four years. Dent was also a former member of FFA herself. She says she's seen growth in the program over the time between her membership and her daughter's.
"I used to be the only girl in my FFA program," Dent said. "Now, it's bigger now than it was when I was in it. In our town, it's also become a female-dominant organization."
The sheer number of students competing throughout the weekend has Dent hopeful that the future of FFA and farming in general is bright.
"It shows such great support for the organization," Dent said. "These kids are the future of farming, agriculture, everything."
In terms of the fluctuation in the revenue, Dent says it's always been a part of the job.
"It's such an up and down thing," Dent said. "You just don't know, it's a gamble to be a farmer. But I hope the kids see that the gamble is worth it and put their best foot forward."
Olivia Brune is a volunteer at the convention who is also studying Agriculture Education at MU. She said its important that despite the high numbers, the effort in attracting youth to agriculture doesn't stop.
"Agriculture is the backbone of our country," Brune said. "The clothes you're wearing, the food on your table, all that is from a farmer. The average age of a farmer these days is like 65, so encouraging the youth join and want to go back to their family farms is a big push."
The convention goes through the rest of the weekend. Students will have the opportunity to compete in farm management, soils, poultry, floriculture and food sciences.