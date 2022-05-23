COOPER COUNTY − Three Pilot Grove residents were injured after a crash on Highway 135 Sunday afternoon.
According to highway patrol crash report, Ivan Sebastian Alvarez, 19, was driving north on the highway, near Mile Corner Road. He lost control while driving through a curve and his vehicle rotated counterclockwise and into the direction of another vehicle, the report said.
The second vehicle, driven by Donald Wilson, 68, then struck Alvarez's vehicle in its side. Both vehicles traveled off the road and became fully engulfed.
The Pilot Grove Fire Protection District said it responded and quickly put out the fire.
Both drivers and a passenger in Wilson's vehicle were seriously injured. Wilson was air flighted to University Hospital in Columbia, while his passenger and Alvarez were also taken to University Hospital by ambulance.