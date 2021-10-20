JEFFERSON CITY - Winners of the fifth and final drawing of Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) were announced Wednesday.
Here are the winners from KOMU 8's viewing area.
Cash Prize Winners
Benton County
Francis Rehmer
Boone County
- Trey Clem
- Clair Elmy
- Angela Gentry
- Joshua Green
- Annelise Hollis
- Bill McIntosh
- Guy Albert Rodon
- Kayla Turley
- Adam Yore
Callaway County
- Sierra Carr
- Charlea Schafer
Cole County
- Connie Bruns
- Garrett Luetkemeyer
- Mary Smith
- Brandyn Steinman
Gasconade County
- Leanna Russell
Miller County
- Craig Allen
Moniteau County
- Deanna Dale
Phelps County
- Barbara Smith
Pulaski County
- Bryan Bobbett
- Jimmy Routh
Randolph County
- Michael Walter
Scholarship Winners
Boone County
- Lillian Bridgeman
- Haylie Sims
- Kaydn Smith
- Mark Valone
In all, 800 adults were randomly selected as winners of a $10,000 cash prize, and 100 minors were awarded a $10,000 college savings account.