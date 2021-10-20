JEFFERSON CITY - Winners of the fifth and final drawing of Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Program (MO VIP) were announced Wednesday.

Here are the winners from KOMU 8's viewing area. 

Cash Prize Winners

Benton County

  • Francis Rehmer 

Boone County

  • Trey Clem
  • Clair Elmy
  • Angela Gentry
  • Joshua Green
  • Annelise Hollis
  • Bill McIntosh
  • Guy Albert Rodon
  • Kayla Turley
  • Adam Yore

Callaway County

  • Sierra Carr
  • Charlea Schafer

Cole County

  • Connie Bruns
  • Garrett Luetkemeyer
  • Mary Smith
  • Brandyn Steinman

Gasconade County

  • Leanna Russell

Miller County

  • Craig Allen

Moniteau County 

  • Deanna Dale

Phelps County 

  • Barbara Smith

Pulaski County

  • Bryan Bobbett
  • Jimmy Routh

Randolph County

  • Michael Walter

Scholarship Winners

Boone County

  • Lillian Bridgeman
  • Haylie Sims
  • Kaydn Smith
  • Mark Valone

In all, 800 adults were randomly selected as winners of a $10,000 cash prize, and 100 minors were awarded a $10,000 college savings account.

