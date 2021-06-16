FULTON - The fifth annual iCan Bike Camp is being held at 54 Country to teach those with disabilities how to ride a bike.
This year the camp is hosting 30 riders, ages eight to 70.
The camp host, Nancy Hanson, brought the national camp to Fulton five years ago after her daughter attended the camp in St. Louis.
"It turned out that iCan Bike Camp was the first time that I saw her succeed," Hanson said.
Hanson said the goal for the week isn't just being successful at riding a bike.
"The goal is the independence and the adventures and the inclusion that comes after this week,” Hanson said.
Kayla Weaver said her feelings for riding have already changed after day one.
"This is my first time riding a bike here. First of all I hated it because I don’t like it, and now I like it,” Weaver said.
Mary Hamilton said she's been driving her son from Columbia to camp everyday for four years.
Hamilton said it's worth seeing his reaction once he realizes where they are headed.
"It's a big sacrifice, uh we're on the road over an hour each day plus 90 minutes here. But my son just gets so excited when he realizes what we're doing and where we're going and he loves the peers here, he loves Nancy and all of the team is just very supportive," Hamilton said.
Riders train on special bikes that help with anxiety and make the ride more comfortable.
The back wheel of a bicycle is removed and replaced with a weighted roller that the team adjusts gradually.
“As our rider continues to do well and their balance is getting better, we take that roller off and lighten it up each time, and by the time they get to the lightest roller, it mimics a two wheel bicycle,” Hanson said.
Sam Marcucci, a bike tech at the camp, said it's the most wonderful experience to be a part of.
"It really helps get people with disabilities more involved in the community, more active in their own lifestyles and just doing more and it's just amazing," Martucci said.
Hanson said watching riders learning to ride independently brings so much joy around the camp.
"It's just magic. If you remember how magical it was to learn how to ride a bike yourself, we do that 30 times in one week," Hanson said.
Hamilton said she's happy that her son gets to be a part of the camp.
"I feel extremely grateful that something like this exists, I think it's important and worthwhile," Hamilton said.
The camp will go until June 18, and volunteers can still be used.
Hanson said they will host bike riding lessons every Monday morning in July and August for anyone in the community to learn how to ride.
For more volunteer information, email Nancy Hanson or call her at 573-826-0223.