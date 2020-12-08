HARTSBURG- After 50 years of business the owners of the Timber View Tree decided to permanently close its doors. COVID-19 is not the blame for closure.
“We had a disease that came in and we didn't really take care of it like we should have and it really infected the rest of the trees we had here,” the owner of the farm, Daryll Raitt said.
After a disease wiped out the remaining trees from last season, the owners Daryll and Mary Lou Raitt decided it was just time. The Raitts said though they had planned on doing one more year, they had been talking about closing for years. The infection and virus were great reasons to close up shop a year early.
The Raitt's celebrated 50 years of business last November, but this year there was a different kind of celebration. Mary Lou and Daryll said the decision became real when the barn went silent this season.
While this family owned business is experiencing a bittersweet end, the Christmas tree business is experiencing a boom in sales. Experts said the pandemic has brought on the idea of experiences over materials. According to a survey conducted by TRUE Global Intelligence where half of the respondents said the pandemic strengthened their drive to spend on experiences more than gifts.
In light of such an epiphany, stores are struggling to keep trees in stock.
“I go to the Optimus Club every year and I went there, I usually get one around this time of year and they had about a dozen trees left and they’re very small,” Christmas tree shopper, Jim McDonald said. “So, this is the second place I looked and luckily they look like they have plenty here.”
The Raitt’s said they are grateful for all of the customers through the years. Timber View Tree Farm is passing the torch on to the neighboring farm, Lloyd’s Family Farm. All remaining trees and tree supplies can be found there.