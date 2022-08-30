COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri movie fans can see a film in theaters for just $3 as cinemas across the country participate in the newly launched National Cinema Day on Sept. 3.
Major movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters have joined the movement. Local theaters GQT Forum 8, GQT Capital 8, B&B Fulton Cinema 8 and Regal Columbia are all participating in this year's deal.
"It's $3 for a movie ticket," Annabelle Cook, an MU film student said. "Which is absolutely insane."
What some are calling a new holiday will come every Labor Day weekend, a typically slower weekend at theaters.
The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced Sunday that the one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations and on more than 30,000 screens.
The low price includes all movies in all formats and all showtimes.
"I think movies are for anyone and everyone," Cook said. "That's what they're for, is people of all ages and backgrounds."
Cook is a film minor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She encourages everyone to take advantage of the first-ever National Cinema Day.
"$3 is like a price I feel like is from the 1950s," Cook said. "I think if you have the chance to go to the movies, whether it's a movie you haven't heard of or something you've been looking forward to for months, like go and get out there."
After more than two years since taking a hit during the pandemic, theaters rebounded significantly over the summer as business returned to near pre-pandemic levels.
"We've seen a ton of big movies coming out that are bringing people back to the theaters," Cook said. "Which is so amazing to see after the pandemic virtually shut down theaters."
Cook isn't the only one hoping theaters continue to thrive even down the road.
"We wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, said in a news release. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Matt Smith, general manager of GQT Forum 8 theater, said in addition to their $3 ticket deal, they are offering a $5 "golden combo."
"This summer has been amazing," Smith said. "It's been a wonderful comeback. Things are starting to comeback very nicely."
The promotion does not include tax or additional website fees. For more participating theaters, visit the National Cinema Day's website.