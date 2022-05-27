COLUMBIA - Memoria, a film by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, is on a roadshow-style tour where it will only show in certain locations on certain dates. It will arrive in Columbia on May 27.
The film will only be shown in 3 other locations on May 27, all in varying geographic location.
Cinema Programmer for Ragtag Cinema, Ted Rogers said the filmmaker didn't want it to be shown in the same area of the country at the same time.
"It's never in any one geographic location at the same time, but it'll hop from the East Coast to the West Coast to, from the Midwest to Canada," Rogers said.
Outside of Columbia, it will only be shown in Oregon, British Columbia, and California on May 27. Rogers said it was intended to be a never ending film tour.
"The film will presumably never be accessible on streaming, it'll never have a home video release, it will only ever play in theaters," Rogers said.
Rogers says the film contains some of the broadest volume dynamics he's ever heard in a film.
"Due to that, it's a film that in a lot of ways would not translate to like a home situation, with the nature of distractions. It really needs to be a theatrical thing," Rogers said.
Rogers said this style of showing is even more unique as streaming platforms became so popular due to the pandemic.
"To have a film that literally cannot be seen anywhere else, is a really, really wonderful thing," Rogers said. "Especially in the age where even the films that we get are coming to Netflix and Hulu, and Disney plus, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, et even faster rates."
Rogers said the show will never be in the same geographic location at the same time, but would hop from East Coast to West Coast.
"To have a film that is here, and a handful of other places at any given point in time ever, is really wonderful," Rogers said.
Rogers said the road-show, never ending style of showing isn't the best business choice.
"In a lot of ways, business wise, arguably, like pretty impractical," Rogers said. "But if art was all about practicality, then we wouldn't have anything."
He said the style of showing turns a film into an event.
"Everything that Ragtag has been doing has been towards 'event-izing.' It has been about making it more than just seeing a film," Rogers said. "That's really what we do here and that is definitely what Memoria's release is about."