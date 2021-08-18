JEFFERSON CITY − An Indianapolis, Indiana man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday for his role in a 2018 armed robbery at a Jefferson City Walgreens pharmacy.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney's office says Daijahn Antwan Reed, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Reed was scheduled to begin trial next week. He is the third and final defendant to plead guilty in the case.
Co-defendant Jerome Scott King, 22, of Speedway, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Co-defendant Raymond Allen Craig, 23, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.
A news release says Reed and his co-defendants are aware of a fourth participant, but none of them have identified the individual.
Reed admitted that he and the other three men robbed the Walgreens at 2002 Missouri Boulevard at gunpoint on July 25, 2018, just after midnight. Officers arrived as they were running from the business. Three of the men fled in a vehicle driven by King, which began a pursuit.
During the pursuit, the men starting throwing items from the vehicle, including more than 4,000 tablets of various controlled substances, with a value of around $9,264, the news release said.
The pursuit continued on Highway 54 into Callaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle to crash. King and Craig were apprehended, while the unidentified man escaped. The handgun used at the robbery was recovered, which was discovered to be stolen from Indianapolis.
A witness later called the Jefferson City Police Department, saying that Reed, who did not get in the getaway car after the robbery, knocked on his door and asked to use his phone. Reed "spoke with the witness for several hours and admitted he robbed the Walgreens store."
The witness told officers that Reed was on the roof of the O'Reilly Auto Parts store, located at 1010 Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City, and he was later arrested at the location.
The news release states King served as surveillance, while the other three entered Walgreens disguised with masks and gloves. One of the men zip-tied the clerk's handed behind his back, pointed a firearm at his head, led him to the back of the business and forced him down on the floor. Two men then jumped over the counter, confronted the pharmacist, branded a firearm and removed controlled substances from the pharmacy.
Reed could serve up to 20 years in federal prison without parole for the robbery, plus a mandatory minimum of seven years in federal prison without parole for the firearm offense, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.