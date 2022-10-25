COLUMBIA- Beginning Wednesday, all inbound and outbound flights to Columbia Regional Airport will operate at the new terminal.
Here’s a look at passengers boarding for the last time at the current terminal. Tomorrow they will be walking through a boarding bridge instead of walking onto the plane from outside. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/B0I6YmJUYE— Vasi Prokos (@VasiProkosTV) October 25, 2022
The last flight out of the current terminal at COU (AA Flight 3448) departed around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first flight into the new terminal (AA Flight 3524) was scheduled to arrive at 8:50 p.m.
Last flight out of the current COU terminal. The first flight into the new terminal is scheduled for 8:50 p.m. tonight. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Z5PIcwrFdV— Vasi Prokos (@VasiProkosTV) October 26, 2022
City and state officials celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport last Wednesday, after nearly a year of construction.
Passengers going through the current terminal on Tuesday, Oct. 25 had the opportunity to sign a COU sign that will be displayed in the future.
The first flight out of the new terminal (AA Flight 3177) will depart at 5:05 a.m. and a ceremonial first flight into the new terminal (AA Flight 3625) is scheduled to arrive at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday.
A traditional fire truck water cannon salute will be sprayed over the plane as it taxis into the new terminal.
Passengers will now walk through a boarding bridge into the new terminal instead of walking outside to reach their planes.