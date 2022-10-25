The last flight out of the current terminal at COU (AA Flight 3448) will depart at 6:03 p.m.

COLUMBIA- Beginning Wednesday, all inbound and outbound flights to Columbia Regional Airport will operate at the new terminal.

The last flight out of the current terminal at COU (AA Flight 3448) departed around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The first flight into the new terminal (AA Flight 3524) was scheduled to arrive at 8:50 p.m.

City and state officials celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport last Wednesday, after nearly a year of construction. 

Passengers going through the current terminal on Tuesday, Oct. 25 had the opportunity to sign a COU sign that will be displayed in the future.

The first flight out of the new terminal (AA Flight 3177) will depart at 5:05 a.m. and a ceremonial first flight into the new terminal (AA Flight 3625) is scheduled to arrive at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

A traditional fire truck water cannon salute will be sprayed over the plane as it taxis into the new terminal.

Passengers will now walk through a boarding bridge into the new terminal instead of walking outside to reach their planes.

