JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday is the deadline to enter for the final "MO VIP" drawing. Missourians will have to submit their entry by 11:59 pm.
The fifth and final drawing will take place on Friday, Oct. 8. More than 650,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered for the chance to win $10,000. Winners will publicly be announced on Oct. 22.
Winners of the program’s fourth drawing have been working through confirmatory steps with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and will be announced publicly Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win.
People should not enter if they have already entered previous drawings. The entry will remain eligible for the final drawing unless randomly selected as a winner in one of the first four drawings.