COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri has seen some pretty extreme heat throughout June and into July, meaning utility bills like electric and water are probably higher than usual.
However, if you're struggling to pay those high bills, there are ways to limit how much electricity you're using to cool your home. There is also financial aid available if you're threatening to get cut off.
Meredith Hoenes, a communication specialist with the Boone County Electric Company, said most high electric bills are due to air conditioners working harder to keep homes cool.
"When the temperature starts to creep up higher and higher, your air conditioner has to work harder and harder," Hoenes said.
The best way to save money in the heat, is being efficient with your usage of you air conditioner.
"So if every degree that you can move your temperature inside your home up, you can save 8%," Hoenes said.
More information on how to save from the Boone County Electric Co. includes replacing A/C filters, using a ceiling fan, controlling the humidity in air-conditioned areas, sealing outdoor leaks, turning off unneeded lights, closing window shades facing the west and south walls of your home, and raising the temperature in your home if you know you won't be at home.
If you're struggling to pay your bill and need financial assistance, the Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) has programs available to help.
"We've seen pretty significant increase in calls," Brooke Eskridge, the family and community services director, said. "The phone is constantly ringing."
The CMCA operates the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance program. With the program, Missouri residents can apply for funding to help pay for their utility bills.
In the summer, if you qualify for the program, you can receive up to $1,200 in financial aid for your electric bills. The program takes around 15 to 30 days to complete a request. If you're currently shut off, you can call their office and it will be processed within 48 hours.
To qualify for the program, you must be a Missouri resident, live in the household and pay home heating and cooling costs, and be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.
For more information or to see if you qualify, click here.
There is no shortage of funds as of right now, just a shortage of time to process all the requests.
"Since November, we're inching towards 7,000 requests," Eskridge said. "There's literally 200 people calling at the same time."