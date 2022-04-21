MORGAN COUNTY − A fire at the Versailles Elementary School Thursday morning has displaced students to other buildings in its district.
The Morgan County R-II School District posted on its Facebook page at 9 a.m., and said students were evacuated from the elementary and middle schools.
The district said smoke was seen coming from the elementary building. By 10:20 a.m. the district said the fire had been extinguished.
Superintendent Dr. Steven Barnes told KOMU 8 the cause of the fire is under investigation.
"All staff and students were quickly evaluated and accounted for and I am extremely proud of how everyone has handled this situation," Barnes said.
The district said students and staff are not able to go back into parts of the elementary building, and arrangements are being made for instruction in other buildings.
Parents can pick up their children by calling the school office, and administration will let parents know which building to go to.
Tutoring is canceled for Thursday night, the district said.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the responding law and fire agencies for comment. This story will be updated as more information is released.