COLUMBIA — Firefighters were back out at the scene of an outside fire in south Columbia Monday morning. Officials told KOMU 8 this is the same fire that began at the Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon.

Crews have contained the fire in the area of 903 Manhattan Drive, but said smoke will continue through the day.

Officials said they're having difficulty getting water to the fire, which is in a hard-to-reach wooded area. CFD's assistant fire chief said the weather this time of year leaves room for fire risk.

"We've had some windy conditions as well as dry conditions in the fall and with this particular site, we've got about 2 to 3 foot tall grass, and several full mature trees that have become involved, so drought is definitely a concern for us in this time of the year," Clayton Farr Jr., said.

Authorities claim there is no current threat to any residential property and expect the anticipated rain later Monday will help.

