COLUMBIA — Firefighters are back out at the scene of an outside fire in south Columbia, and told KOMU 8 this is the same fire that began at the Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon.

Crews have contained the fire in the area of 903 Manhattan Drive, but said smoke will continue through the day.

Officials said they're having difficulty getting water to the fire, which is in a hard-to-reach wooded area.

Authorities claim there is no current threat to any residential property and expect the anticipated rain later today will help.

