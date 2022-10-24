COLUMBIA — Firefighters are back out at the scene of an outside fire in south Columbia, and told KOMU 8 this is the same fire that began at the Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon.
Crews have contained the fire in the area of 903 Manhattan Drive, but said smoke will continue through the day.
Boone County Fire and the Columbia Fire Department have responded to to the forest fire behind the Grindstone Walmart. Two crews are observing off of Manhatton Drive and directly behind the Walmart @KOMUnews. pic.twitter.com/xEQePrBKH9— isabellemarak (@isabellemarak) October 24, 2022
Officials said they're having difficulty getting water to the fire, which is in a hard-to-reach wooded area.
BCJC: CFD currently working an active fire, it is contained but will produce smoke in area of 903 Manhattan Dr for the day. Use caution, avoid area if possible— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) October 24, 2022
Authorities claim there is no current threat to any residential property and expect the anticipated rain later today will help.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.